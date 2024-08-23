Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OBK. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $972.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.00. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.68 and a 12-month high of $37.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.00.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $164.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBK. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 5.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 14.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

