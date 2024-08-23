Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.56 and last traded at $31.35. Approximately 44,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 107,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $964.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

