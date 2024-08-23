Origo Partners (LON:OPP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Origo Partners PLC (LON:OPP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Origo Partners shares last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 24,980,559 shares trading hands.
Origo Partners Trading Up 7.1 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.07. The firm has a market cap of £269,062.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.67.
Origo Partners Company Profile
Origo Partners PLC is liquidating. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early venture, mid venture, late venture, growth-stage, emerging growth, buyout, and green-field investments, and resource acquisitions. It invests in pre-IPO and IPO opportunities; expansion stage; and special situations and co-investments; and PIPE's and spin-offs of public companies.
