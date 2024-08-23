Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

OESX stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $1.57.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,661,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 13,011 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 502,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

