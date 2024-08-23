ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Stake Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in ORIX by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in ORIX by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 635.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 20.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 175,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,356,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IX opened at $117.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.59. ORIX Co. has a 52 week low of $86.05 and a 52 week high of $120.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

