Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.31.
OLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Orla Mining Price Performance
Shares of OLA opened at C$5.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.00 and a beta of 1.59. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.52.
Orla Mining Company Profile
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Orla Mining
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.