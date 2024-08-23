Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.31.

OLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Orla Mining Price Performance

In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 30,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$158,511.00. In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$158,511.00. Also, Director Elizabeth Dianne Mcgregor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.40, for a total transaction of C$107,960.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,600 shares of company stock valued at $565,804. Company insiders own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLA opened at C$5.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.00 and a beta of 1.59. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.52.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Further Reading

