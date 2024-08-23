Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 161.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

OSK opened at $105.32 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $127.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.42.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.34. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OSK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.07.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

