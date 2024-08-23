Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Argus boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $93.73 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $100.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,342,000 after buying an additional 5,913,933 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,247,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,945,000 after acquiring an additional 907,972 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $628,855,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 138.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,464,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,717,000 after buying an additional 2,590,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 27.2% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,135,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,061,000 after buying an additional 883,659 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

