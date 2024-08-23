Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

Ottawa Bancorp Stock Performance

OTTW stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $35.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. Ottawa Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

Get Ottawa Bancorp alerts:

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter. Ottawa Bancorp had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 1.81%.

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OSB Community Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ottawa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ottawa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.