OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF) Shares Up 36.8%

OverActive Media Corp. (OTC:OAMCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 36.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 1,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 12,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

OverActive Media Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.

OverActive Media Company Profile

OverActive Media Corp. operates as a media, sports, and entertainment company. It operates in two segments, Team Operations and Business Operations. The company delivers sports, media, and entertainment products for fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events.

