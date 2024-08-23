Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Shyam Sankar Sells 50,000 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $24,352,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $31.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 266.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $33.13.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.