Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Down 2.4% After Insider Selling

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $31.66 and last traded at $31.72. Approximately 16,640,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 55,410,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

Specifically, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $5,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,922,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $2,260,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,292,014.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $604,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 612,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,507,061.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.93.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $72.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.17, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.47.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.