Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Upgraded to Hold by Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an underperform rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.93.

Shares of PLTR opened at $31.93 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $33.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 266.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at $11,180,675.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $468,480.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,587,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,421,998.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,180,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 714,648 shares of company stock worth $21,567,539 over the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

