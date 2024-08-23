Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PANW. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.49.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $349.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $329.49 and its 200-day moving average is $311.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $224.64 and a one year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.44, for a total value of $341,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,175,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.44, for a total transaction of $341,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,175,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total value of $10,559,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,259,567 shares in the company, valued at $369,443,596.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 366,372 shares of company stock valued at $118,440,693. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,563,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,569,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,129,800,000 after buying an additional 1,058,127 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 957,699 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,406,000 after buying an additional 749,199 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,933,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 444,100.0% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 444,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $150,520,000 after acquiring an additional 444,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

