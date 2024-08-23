Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $363.49.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total value of $10,559,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,259,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,443,596.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 366,372 shares of company stock valued at $118,440,693 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 112,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,038,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 91.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,762 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $349.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.45. The company has a market capitalization of $113.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $224.64 and a 1-year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

