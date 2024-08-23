Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading Down 0.9% After Insider Selling

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $354.00 and last traded at $356.41. Approximately 621,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,421,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $359.75.

Specifically, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.44, for a total transaction of $341,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,175,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.49.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.45. The company has a market cap of $113.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 139,569 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $47,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $509,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 14,081 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

