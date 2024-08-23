Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Position Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,945 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Paramount Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,031,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 119,590 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,507,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

