Park National (NYSE:PRK) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Shares of Park National stock opened at $165.10 on Friday. Park National has a 1 year low of $91.78 and a 1 year high of $190.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.40 and its 200 day moving average is $140.81.
Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $126.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.52 million. Park National had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 12.49%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Park National by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,009,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Park National by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park National by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Park National by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,860,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park National by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after buying an additional 17,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.
Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.
