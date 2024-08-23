Paul Gu Sells 10,000 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CTO Paul Gu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $400,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 894,629 shares in the company, valued at $35,794,106.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paul Gu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Paul Gu sold 10,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $300,500.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Paul Gu sold 10,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $258,800.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $117,600.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Paul Gu sold 15,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $378,000.00.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $39.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $49.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The company had revenue of $127.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Upstart’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 80.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

