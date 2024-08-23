PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Receives $14.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

PDSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded PDS Biotechnology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

PDS Biotechnology Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $121.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.91. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PDS Biotechnology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 530.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,587,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 82,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

