Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Up to $22.56

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.56, but opened at $23.50. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $24.18, with a volume of 1,006,641 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.90. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,957,602 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $338,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,286 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,348,251 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $178,118,000 after purchasing an additional 618,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,147,834 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $173,838,000 after purchasing an additional 273,768 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,165,258 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $70,016,000 after purchasing an additional 531,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,190,141 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $48,446,000 after buying an additional 26,202 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile



Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

