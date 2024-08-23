Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 707.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

PEB stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.84. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $16.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.42). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $397.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.92%.

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $232,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,208,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,517,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $790,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,022.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $232,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,208,284 shares in the company, valued at $16,517,242.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,690 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEB shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

