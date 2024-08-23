PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Down 3.3 %

PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.84 million, a PE ratio of 85.99 and a beta of 0.55.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that PEDEVCO will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

