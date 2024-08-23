Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PTON. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PTON

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, CEO Karen Boone sold 14,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $49,123.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,171 shares in the company, valued at $384,526.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Karen Boone sold 14,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $49,123.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,171 shares in the company, valued at $384,526.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $32,836.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,194.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,813 shares of company stock worth $187,715. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $7,527,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 253.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 130,242 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.