Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer Jaret Sprott Sells 37,414 Shares

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total value of C$1,965,933.60.
Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of PPL stock opened at C$53.34 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of C$38.79 and a 1 year high of C$53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69.
Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.
About Pembina Pipeline
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.
