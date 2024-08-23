Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer Jaret Sprott Sells 37,414 Shares

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total value of C$1,965,933.60.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$53.34 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of C$38.79 and a 1 year high of C$53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pembina Pipeline

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.