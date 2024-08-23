PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFSI. StockNews.com lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 11,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $1,115,896.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,325,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $905,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,883,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 11,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $1,115,896.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,325,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,396 shares of company stock worth $2,942,096 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,245 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.58. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $62.15 and a 52 week high of $105.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $406.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.64 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

