Pensana (OTCMKTS:PNSPF) Trading Up 7.2%

Pensana Plc (OTCMKTS:PNSPF – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 7,930 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 3,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Pensana Trading Up 7.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19.

About Pensana

(Get Free Report)

Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola. The company was formerly known as Pensana Rare Earths Plc and changed its name to Pensana Plc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pensana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pensana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.