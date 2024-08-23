Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEN stock opened at $197.70 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $302.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.75 and its 200 day moving average is $207.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $289.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Penumbra from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.80.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.90, for a total value of $113,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.90, for a total value of $113,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,888 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $30,598.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,846 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

