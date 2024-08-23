Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PEN. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $289.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Penumbra from $231.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $195.80.

NYSE:PEN opened at $197.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 6.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.67. Penumbra has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $302.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.24 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $105,588.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,855,854.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $105,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,855,854.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $3,037,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 927,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,853,906.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,970 shares of company stock worth $3,394,846 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,681,000 after acquiring an additional 32,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $7,503,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter worth $1,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

