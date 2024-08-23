Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTAU) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Get Free Report) shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.45 and last traded at $11.50. 10,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 362% from the average session volume of 2,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Perception Capital Corp. III Stock Up 7.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perception Capital Corp. III

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perception Capital Corp. III stock. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Free Report) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Perception Capital Corp. III were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Perception Capital Corp. III

Perception Capital Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was formerly known as Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Perception Capital Corp.

