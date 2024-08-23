Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.25 price objective on the stock.

Perpetua Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PPTA opened at $8.64 on Thursday. Perpetua Resources has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $558.06 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perpetua Resources

About Perpetua Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPTA. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $999,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,489,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,727,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 581,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.