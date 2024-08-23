Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.25 price objective on the stock.
Perpetua Resources Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ PPTA opened at $8.64 on Thursday. Perpetua Resources has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $558.06 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.25.
Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Perpetua Resources
Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.
