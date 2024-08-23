Petards Group (LON:PEG) Trading Down 13.3%

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 13.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). 147,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 114,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

Petards Group Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of £4.25 million, a P/E ratio of -375.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.08.

About Petards Group

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety for railway infrastructures by supporting rail companies and sub-contractors with resources, assets, safety, and failure management software.

