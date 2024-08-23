Peter Aghar Purchases 35,000 Shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH) Stock

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) Director Peter Aghar purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.76 per share, with a total value of C$166,761.00.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
