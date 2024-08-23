PetroShale (CVE:PSH) Trading 1.5% Higher

PetroShale Inc. (CVE:PSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.67. 136,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 503,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.
PetroShale Stock Up 1.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$441.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
PetroShale Company Profile
PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PetroShale
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for PetroShale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroShale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.