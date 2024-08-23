Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a report released on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.16. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $9.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.64 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PSX. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

NYSE:PSX opened at $133.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.95 and a 200-day moving average of $145.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $5,863,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 22,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

