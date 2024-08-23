PHSC (LON:PHSC) Shares Up 9.4%

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 29.98 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.38). 40,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 22,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.34).

PHSC Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 23.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,466.25 and a beta of 0.78.

PHSC Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from PHSC’s previous dividend of $0.75. PHSC’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About PHSC

In other PHSC news, insider Stephen A. King sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35), for a total value of £2,700 ($3,508.32). In other news, insider Stephen A. King sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.32), for a total transaction of £4,375 ($5,684.77). Also, insider Stephen A. King sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35), for a total transaction of £2,700 ($3,508.32). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,565,000. Corporate insiders own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

