PHSC (LON:PHSC) Shares Up 9.4%

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 29.98 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.38). 40,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 22,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.34).
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 23.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,466.25 and a beta of 0.78.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from PHSC’s previous dividend of $0.75. PHSC’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.
PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.
