Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.71.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PINS

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,040.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,592 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 157.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Trading Down 1.5 %

Pinterest stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.66. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.48, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.