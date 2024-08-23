Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Director Philip Soran Sells 1,792 Shares

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total transaction of $472,944.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,556.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PIPR opened at $265.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.54. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $280.45.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 100.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

JMP Securities restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

