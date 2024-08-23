Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Director Sells $472,944.64 in Stock

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total transaction of $472,944.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,556.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PIPR stock opened at $265.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.54. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $280.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.23%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

