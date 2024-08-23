Piper Sandler Reiterates Neutral Rating for NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NKE. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.93.

Get NIKE alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NIKE

NIKE Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $83.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. NIKE has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.42.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,044,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,342,012,000 after buying an additional 501,792 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in NIKE by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,775 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,315,097,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,049,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $832,785,000 after purchasing an additional 571,544 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.