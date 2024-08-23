Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for ON (NYSE:ONON)

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.37% from the company’s current price.

ONON has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ON from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ON from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded ON to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.26. ON has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $44.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,712,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ON by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,225,000 after buying an additional 840,600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ON by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,787,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in ON by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,224,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,717,000 after acquiring an additional 516,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,916,000. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

