Plaza Retail REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:PLZ)

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance
Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.98 and a 1 year high of C$5.22.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Plaza Retail REIT
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Analog Devices Sends Signal to Market: Growth Will Return
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Synopsys: Looking to Stay Ahead of Industry Trends after Solid Q3
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Willams-Sonoma Completes Stock Split: Buy It on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.