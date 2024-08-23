Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PLRX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/12/2024 – Pliant Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Pliant Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

8/8/2024 – Pliant Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $48.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Pliant Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Pliant Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Pliant Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pliant Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $126,131.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 38,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $447,487.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $126,131.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,596 shares of company stock worth $804,530. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,959,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,991,000 after acquiring an additional 173,172 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,047,000 after purchasing an additional 658,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,478,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,827,000 after purchasing an additional 412,486 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,097,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,149,000 after purchasing an additional 400,572 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 42.4% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,636,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,346,000 after purchasing an additional 785,000 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

