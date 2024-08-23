PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.33). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PMV Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PMV Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.32.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. CLSA upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on PMVP

PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PMVP opened at $1.53 on Thursday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $78.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PMV Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 174.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 71.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 17,858 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.