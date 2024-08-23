Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.98 and last traded at $46.98. Approximately 141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $47.06.
Point Bridge America First ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.83.
About Point Bridge America First ETF
The Point Bridge America First ETF (MAGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Point Bridge America First index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees and political action committees are highly supportive of Republican candidates. MAGA was launched on Sep 6, 2017 and is managed by Point Bridge Capital.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Point Bridge America First ETF
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Point Bridge America First ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Point Bridge America First ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.