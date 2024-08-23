Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.40

Shares of Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.
Pola Orbis Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.36.
About Pola Orbis
Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pola Orbis
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Pola Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pola Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.