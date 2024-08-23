Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POLA opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43. Polar Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) by 802.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,495,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 21.65% of Polar Power worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.