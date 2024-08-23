Polaris (NYSE:PII) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PII. Longbow Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Polaris from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Polaris from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Polaris from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Polaris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.18.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $82.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.55. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Polaris has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $114.50.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 3.98%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Polaris will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 0.5% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Polaris by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 14.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Stories

