Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Polymet Mining Stock Performance
Shares of Polymet Mining stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. Polymet Mining has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.22.
About Polymet Mining
