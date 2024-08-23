PortfolioPlus S&P Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:PPSC) Trading Up 1.3%

PortfolioPlus S&P Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:PPSC – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.47 and last traded at $28.47. 2,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47.
